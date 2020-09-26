Rebel Wilson Cozies Up To Shirtless Boyfriend Jacob Busch After They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Rebel Wilson & her hot new man Jacob Busch appeared to be having the time of their lives together in Italy!

An international romance has begun for funny lady Rebel Wilson, 40, and new squeeze Jacob Busch! The Pitch Perfect star appears to be having the time of her life with her handsome guy especially during their down time overseas in Italy. Jacob, 29, posted the cutest Instagram story of them cuddled up outside their villa on Friday, September 26, where he left little to the imagination by going shirtless next to his gorgeous gal. Rebel, meanwhile, struck a slight smile for the camera while rocking a light green top during their beautiful day.

Rebel looks to be having a phenomenal 2020. She’s taken fans on her weight loss journey where the Aussie babe has lost 40 pounds already and now things have gotten even better for her in the romance department with Jacob! They made their social media debut on Thursday, September 24, after Rebel shared a photo of them boarding a helicopter with fellow A-list stars Helen Mirren & Kate Beckinsale.

People officially broke the news about them being a couple where things appear to be going swell for them so far. “They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” their source revealed. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”

Jacob, who is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, has been in the spotlight with another famous blonde in the past. He dated former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, 59, from 2013 to 2015.

He & Rebel were reportedly set up by a friend last year where they hit it off immediately. They managed to keep their long distance relationship alive even during quarantine where she was stuck in Australia while he was thousands of miles away in Los Angeles. Here’s hoping we see more of these cute couple moments between them in the future!