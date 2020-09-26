Watch
Nicole Richie Hilariously Scares Adele In Throwback Video — Watch

Adele posted a touching tribute to her ‘angel girl’ Nicole Richie for her 39th birthday, including several throwback moments of the pair!

Adele, 32, just posted a hilarious throwback video with close friend Nicole Richie, 39! In the epic clip, the House of Harlow designer can be seen crouching down in a kitchen smiling (deviously, may we add) as Adele makes her way down a hallway. A true prankster, Nicole lunged out as the 25 singer entered the doorway, naturally exclaiming, “Ahh!” Nicole broke down into laughter on the floor as a stunned Adele laughed, muttering “for f—- sake” under her breath.

The post was part of a montage that Adele posted for Nicole in celebration of her 39th birthday, which was on Sept. 21. “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much,” the British-born singer wrote in her caption. “You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back,” she penned, adding a heart emoji.

She also included a quote from a male friend in the background, where he said “I’m actually furious that now she knows that [I speak positively]” along with three coffin emojis. We love her sense of humor! Nicole commented, “‘for f—- sake'” on the clip, hilariously quoting Adele’s reaction. Other photos in the montage included some sweet memories between the gal pals, including a selfie snapped by Adele while The Simple Life alum poses behind a glass window — perhaps a quarantine hangout?

A friendly Giraffe joined the ladies for another snap, where the “Hello” singer looked not so cool with being close to the animal (Nicole, meanwhile, was all-smiles). The other photos show the ladies out-and-about at parties, dressed to the nines and in full glam.

Adele’s 39 million followers were loving the candid moment as per the comments. “I love this love and eat it up when you bare your heart with a smirk and a whip,” friend Jedidiah Jenkins wrote, while another fan was delighted to hear that the pair are friends! “Wow this friendship just made my year better,” they gushed. Nicole also joined Adele on an epic trip to Vegas for the Brit’s birthday! “Happy birthday angel babe @Adele,” Nicole posted, including a pic of the pair and friend Lauren Paul, 33.