‘RHOBH’ Looking To Add One New Housewife With Kathy Hilton As A Friend For Season 11

Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’ will be looking mighty different after the departure of veterans Denise Richards & Teddi Mellencamp.

The times are changing! RHOBH fans were dealt with two separate blows this month over Denise Richards & Teddi Mellencamp no longer being part of the long-running Bravo series for its upcoming 11th season. There’s been much chatter over who will be replacing them, with Kris Jenner and even RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes being added to the fueling rumors (the latter courtesy of Garcelle Beauvais). But wait, there’s someone else in there that’s related to two of its most iconic stars! An insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that one name apparently being added as a friend to the show is Kyle & Kim Richards’ sister Kathy!

Kathy won’t be alone though in terms of the new faces fans might see for s11. “As of now, there has been talk about bringing in one new wife next season,” our source continued. “She has not been cast yet, but the network is talking to people right now.”

As for the s10 girls (Kyle, Garcelle, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne) expect to see more of their glamorous lifestyles as they resume shooting. “The ladies have been told to clear their schedules to begin filming at the end of October as of now,” our insider claimed. “That could change, but that’s the plan. They’ll all be coming back except for Teddi and obviously Denise who left at her own choosing.”

The world’s most famous momager Kris finally addressed speculation that she would be joining RHOBH on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. It would be good timing given that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending in 2021 after over a decade on the air.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” she admitted. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly…there’s just too much going on in my life. They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show! They are doing just fine!”