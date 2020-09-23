Candace Cameron Bure Joins ‘Full House’ Cast For New Music Video After Photo Scandal

Candace Cameron Bure reunited with her ‘Full House’ cast mates for the cutest sing along. It comes on the heels of the actress taking heat after sharing a photo of her husband going to second base with her.

Candace Cameron Bure, is showing off a much more G-rated version of herself after sharing a photo of her husband feeling her up a celebration of their marriage. The 44-year-old reunited remotely with her fellow Full House stars John Stamos, Bob Saget , Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber to sing an ode to how awesome Golden Retriever dogs are in a music video for “Gotta Love a Golden.” The breed just so happened to be the Tanner family pet Comet on the classic ABC sitcom and Cosmo on the revival, Fuller House.

The project came together thanks to Full House creator and Golden Retriever loving Jeff Franklin. He and his cast partnered with Petsmart charities to promote animal welfare for National Dog Week. Candace looked adorable in a long sleeved white shirt and a tan straw sun hat, as she appeared to be sitting in her backyard.

However it was Jeff’s two gorgeous Goldens that were the real stars of the video. He was seen tossing a tennis ball over and over in his backyard with one of the the pups retrieving it every time. One of the dogs even showed off its diving skills, swimming to the bottom of Jeff’s pool after one of the balls sank all the way down.

Candace’s participation in the sweet song about Goldens comes on the heels of her having to clap back at fans after she shared a racy photo with her former NHL star husband Valeri Bure, 46. She posted an Instagram story photo on Sept. 10 that showed him with his arm around Candace in vacation-like outfits, with his hand grabbing her breast. She wrote, “Classic Val” on the photo and noted that he approved of the picture.

Some of deeply religious Candace’s Christian fans thought the photo was distasteful. She later shared a story defending it, writing “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together.” Then for good measure, she re-posted the photo to her own Instagram page and wrote, “sweet and spicy. 24 years and counting,” along with a heart emoji and a red pepper. Even her former TV dad Bob Saget had to applaud it, writing, “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!”