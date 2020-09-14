See Comment
Bob Saget Trolls Candace Cameron Bure Over ‘Inappropriate’ Pic With Husband: ‘Congrats On 2nd Base’

Candace Cameron Bure’s TV dad, Bob Saget, totally trolled her on Instagram after she reposted the controversial pic of her husband grabbing her chest.

Nothing like dear old dad totally roasting you over an “inappropriate” pic! Bob Saget trolled his TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, hard over her now infamous Instagram photo with her husband, applauding husband Valeri Bure for feeling her up. “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!” Bob commented, adding a heart emoji.

Candace, 44 stirred up a minor controversy with a photo, originally posted to her Instagram story, which showed her husband grabbing her breast. “Classic Val. He approved this post,” read the original caption. Candace was inundated with angry comments from followers who said the photo, which you can see above, wasn’t okay.

She actually addressed the comments later in a video on her Instagram story. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together,” the Fuller House star said.

Even better? Candace reposted the photo on her Instagram feed and doubled down! She captioned it, “sweet and spicy. 24 years and counting,” with a chili pepper and a winking emoji. She got major support in the comments — and not just jokes from her Fuller House dad. “And this is why you’re one of my favorite people Candace. Woah… Just a few comments on this post ‘holy’ smokes,” her Hallmark A Christmas Detour costar Paul Green wrote. So sweet!