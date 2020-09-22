Vanessa Bryant Claps Back After Mom Claims She Kicked Her Out Of The House & More

Vanessa Bryant released a statement to Univision after her mom, Sofia Laine’s, September 21 interview where she alleged to being kicked out of Vanessa’s home after Kobe’s death. Vanessa referred to the ordeal as ‘more than painful.’

After months of mourning her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant is struggling with a new rift in her family. Vanessa’s mother, Sofia Laine, sat down for an interview with Univision’s Dave Valdez on El Gordo y la Flaca, which aired on September 21, where she alleged that her daughter, 38, kicked out her out of the Bryant family’s home and had her return the car that Vanessa and Kobe gave to her. “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house,'” Sofia alleged in the interview.

“She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.” Following the interview, Vanessa released a statement to Univision which outlined her dismay at her own mother’s actions. “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” Vanessa’s statement read. “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.”

The mother-of-four went on to explain that she and Kobe, “supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.” Unfortunately, Vanessa also outlined in her statement that her mother was not there for her or her three daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1 — following Kobe and Gianna’s tragic passing at the end of January. “Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away,” Vanessa revealed.

Vanessa concluded her statement by sharing that she now sees what her mother’s priorities truly are, and that their personal relationship might soon cease to exist. “Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

Over the course of the last eight months, Vanessa and her three girls have mourned the loss of husband and father and daughter and sister, Kobe and Gianna, after they, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter accident on January 26 near Calabasas. Vanessa and her three girls received an outpouring of support from friends and fans of the late Lakers basketball player in the days following the horrible accident. Now, they continue the process of rebuilding and moving forward.