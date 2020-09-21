Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, celebrated the 25-week mark of Stassi’s pregnancy with a sweet new pic, as they anxiously await the arrival of their ‘Clark passenger.’ See the photo here!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark couldn’t be more excited to usher in a new chapter of their lives. The couple celebrated Stassi’s milestone 25-week mark of her pregnancy with a new photo the former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, shared to Instagram on Monday, September 21. In the snap, Stassi wore a gorgeous white dress that accentuated her growing belly perfectly, and added a light, white kimono over top.

The reality TV personality beamed at her beloved fiancé, clad in a pair of navy blue pants, a T-shirt, and green button-up shirt. Beau couldn’t take his gaze off of Stassi’s pregnant belly, and the two looked simply over the moon to be one week closer to welcoming their little girl. “25 weeks. Our Clark Passenger is poppin’,” Stassi captioned the image.

The new photo comes four days after Stassi’s appearance on Tamron Hall, where she discussed her racist actions when she was a member of the VPR cast. In 2018, Stassi and her fellow former cast member, Kristen Doute, called the cops on their castmate at the time, Faith Stowers, a Black woman, for a crime she did not commit. When the incident came to light, Stassi and Kristen were swiftly fired from VPR, and Stassi is now coming to terms with her actions.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. And, I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on, this ‘cancel culture’ and whether I was a victim or not and it’s not how I feel at all,” Stassi shared with host Tamron Hall. “I don’t have hate in my heart. But, I have recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist, I wasn’t. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this,” she confessed.

Since her June firing from the popular reality TV series, Stassi has turned her focus on her growing family. Bravo fired Stassi just days before she announced that she was expecting her first child with Beau, who she became engaged to in July 2019 after two years of dating. From the point of her pregnancy announcement onward, Stassi has used her social media platform as a means of sharing with fans her pregnancy progress. As Stassi continues to work toward learning from her actions, she and Beau are clearly so ready for this exciting new chapter to begin.