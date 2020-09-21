Brad Pitt’s Reported Girlfriend Channels Angelina Jolie In Sexy New Photo

Nicole Poturalski, who is reportedly dating Brad Pitt, channeled Angelina Jolie’s early 2000’s style in a crop top! The German model also rocked a pair of $81 pants that have been trending among fashionistas.

Nicole Poturalski’s latest fashion post couldn’t help but remind us of a style statement that her rumored lover’s ex, Angelina Jolie, made 19 years prior! On Sept. 21, the 27-year-old German model shared a photo of herself rocking the pants of the moment — Jaded London’s “Blue Baggy Boyfriend Jeans” that retail for $81 — along with a long-sleeved, gingham print crop top. The slouchier fit of the boyfriend jeans gave a peek at Nicole’s abs, and channeled major late ’90s/early 2000’s energy.

Meanwhile, Angelina was the queen of that era! We couldn’t help but think of her outfit at the big premiere for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001. Angelina forsook a standard red carpet dress to instead wear something more true to Lara Croft: low-rise leather trousers and a matching black sleeveless crop top. Chic with a slight edge — just like Nicole’s sense of style!

Nicole and Brad Pitt have not confirmed if they are indeed dating one another, after a report claimed that the twosome were “kissing” and “acting like loved up teenagers” before riding a private jet to Paris, to go to Brad’s château in the south of France, according to an OK! magazine report that ran on Aug. 26. However, Nicole has made it clear that she harbors no ill will towards Angelina, whom Brad split from in 2016 and continues to have an ongoing custody and divorce case with (the two have yet to finalize their divorce).

On Sept. 15, Nicole was forced to clap back at a critic who asked why she and Brad supposedly “hate” Angelina. The model fact-corrected this misassumption, writing, “Not hating (on) anyone).” Like Nicole said, she’s not hating on anyone — she was even photographed sporting a carefree smile while hanging out with a pal in Milan on Sept. 18, after Brad’s virtual reunion with another ex — Jennifer Aniston. Even though Jen was forced to read a flirty line to her ex-husband during the Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual table read, nothing appeared to bother Nicole. She’s too busy serving looks on Instagram, as you can see above!