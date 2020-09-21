Kim Kardashian ‘Weighing All Options’ For Future With Kanye West After Latest Tweet Storm: ‘She Loves Him’

Kim Kardashian has let Kanye West know she wants ‘what’s best for him’ amidst his latest Twitter outbursts, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.



Kim Kardashian, 39, is “worried” about husband Kanye West, 43, after his recent Twitter storms. “[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling,” the insider also added. Kim and Kanye married in 2014, and share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle. She tells everyone Kanye is her soulmate and she really does love him more than anything. The whole situation is sad,” the source told HL. Despite the difficult time, Kim is surrounded by her friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner, 64. “Kim is getting a lot of support from her friends and family right now while still keeping this matter as private as possible and being selective about who she does open up to about it,” the insider explained.

“Kim and Kris both have let Kanye know they just want what’s best for him,” they added. “Kris is always so on top of fixing problems and helping people, so she’s really having trouble with what’s happening because she can’t help with this one.” In one of his July rants, Kanye called out Kris directly in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of a message he allegedly sent to his mother-in-law. “This Ye…you ready to talk now…or still avoiding my calls,” the posted text read.

More recently, the Yeezy designer returned to Twitter with a series of posts regarding his record label and Taylor Swift, 30. The rapper offered to help the Red singer get her “masters back” over a year after her drama with former record label head Scott Borchetta and his own manager Scooter Braun. “This is a call for all artist to unify … I will get my masters , I got the most powerful lawyer in music and I can afford them but every artist must be freed and treated fairly,” Kanye tweeted on Sunday, Sept. 20.

This is a call for all artist to unify … I will get my masters , I got the most powerful lawyer in music and I can afford them but every artist must be freed and treated fairly — ye (@kanyewest) September 20, 2020

Amidst the drama, Kim has been staying busier than ever: the star just dropped her first-ever SKIMS maternity line a week ago, and as well as KKW Beauty collaboration with her childhood best friend Allison Statter. “It’s tough, but Kim’s staying as busy as possible with work and the kids. She is not one to sit down ever and think about what’s going on,” the source told HL.