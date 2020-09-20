Amy Coney Barrett: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Likely Pick For SCOTUS Nomination

Donald Trump is set to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and conservative Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is among the frontrunners.

Donald Trump has revealed his plan to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who sadly died at the age of 87 following a battle with cancer. Her death has given the President the rare opportunity to nominate a third candidate to the Supreme Court in just one term, and he has released a list of his top picks. “It will be a woman — a very talented, very brilliant woman,” Trump said of his potential choice. “I think it should be a woman. I actually like women much more than I like men.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote on her replacement, and the current frontrunner is Amy Coney Barrett. Here’s 5 things to know about her:

1. Amy has very conservative views. She is a devout Catholic and has previously stated that “life begins at conception.” She also said that justices should not be strictly bound by Supreme Court precedents, and some critics believe that would leave open the possibility for her to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, given her anti-abortion views. Amy is also an “originalist” which means she believes in basing her rulings and interpreting the Constitution how she believes the Founding Fathers would have. She also signed a joint letter in 2015, asserting that marriage is “founded on the indissoluble commitment of a man and a woman”.

2. She currently serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. She was confirmed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. During her confirmation hearing, she went toe-to-toe with the Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Dianne Feinstein, after she questioned whether her religious views would cloud her legal decision making. “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern when you come to big issues that people have fought for years in this country,” Dianne said, to which Amy quipped back, “It’s never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law.”

3. Amy would be the youngest Supreme Court Justice. At 48 years old, she would be the youngest Justice on the Supreme Court if appointed and confirmed. She would also be the fifth woman to ever serve on the top bench, and could hold her position for decades.

4. She was already a top contender in 2018. Two years ago, it was reported that Amy was a frontrunner to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, so it’s clear she has been front of mind to Trump for some time.

5. Amy has seven children. The Louisiana native is now married to former assistant United States Attorney Jesse Barrett. The couple share seven children.