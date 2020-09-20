5 Things
Hollywood Life

Amy Coney Barrett: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Likely Pick For SCOTUS Nomination

amy
AP Images
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D Trump Rushmore, Keystone, United States - 03 Jul 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Washington Trump, Washington, United States - 02 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Donald Trump is set to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and conservative Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is among the frontrunners.

Donald Trump has revealed his plan to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who sadly died at the age of 87 following a battle with cancer. Her death has given the President the rare opportunity to nominate a third candidate to the Supreme Court in just one term, and he has released a list of his top picks. “It will be a woman — a very talented, very brilliant woman,” Trump said of his potential choice. “I think it should be a woman. I actually like women much more than I like men.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote on her replacement, and the current frontrunner is Amy Coney Barrett. Here’s 5 things to know about her:

1. Amy has very conservative views. She is a devout Catholic and has previously stated that “life begins at conception.” She also said that justices should not be strictly bound by Supreme Court precedents, and some critics believe that would leave open the possibility for her to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, given her anti-abortion views. Amy is also an “originalist” which means she believes in basing her rulings and interpreting the Constitution how she believes the Founding Fathers would have. She also signed a joint letter in 2015, asserting that marriage is “founded on the indissoluble commitment of a man and a woman”.

amy
Amy Coney Barrett is a frontrunner to replace RBG. Image: AP Images

2. She currently serves on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. She was confirmed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. During her confirmation hearing, she went toe-to-toe with the Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Dianne Feinstein, after she questioned whether her religious views would cloud her legal decision making. “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern when you come to big issues that people have fought for years in this country,” Dianne said, to which Amy quipped back, “It’s never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law.”

3. Amy would be the youngest Supreme Court Justice. At 48 years old, she would be the youngest Justice on the Supreme Court if appointed and confirmed. She would also be the fifth woman to ever serve on the top bench, and could hold her position for decades.

4. She was already a top contender in 2018. Two years ago, it was reported that Amy was a frontrunner to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, so it’s clear she has been front of mind to Trump for some time.

5. Amy has seven children. The Louisiana native is now married to former assistant United States Attorney Jesse Barrett. The couple share seven children.