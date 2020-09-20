26 Sexiest Emmy Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Zendaya, Ariel Winter & More

The Emmys red carpet may look a little different in 2020, but over the years, the show has brought us some A+ fashion — and we’re looking back at the best of the best!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Emmy Awards will still take place on Sept. 20. The event will be live, but many precautions will be put in place to protect the nominees, crew and more. So, while we might not get all of the red carpet photos that we’re used to from the show, we’re going back to past years’ to see some of the sexiest looks that our favorite stars have previously worn.

Zendaya is a nominee for her role in Euphoria at the 2020 Emmys, but even back in 2019, she was heating up the red carpet. The actress turned heads in a big way in her emerald green dress, which featured sheer fabric down the center and a dangerously high leg slit. She paired the look with matching green shoes, and looked so grown up with her hair swept to the side. A year later, people are still buzzing about how absolutely incredible Zendaya looked!

Another stunning Emmys look was from Sarah Hyland. She wore this gorgeous red dress, which featured a midsection cutout to show some skin. The gown came all the way down to the floor, but Sarah’s arms and midsection were on display. To complete the look, her hair was styled in loose curls and parted to the side.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian attended the Emmys as a presenter with her little sis, Kendall Jenner. As always, Kim’s fashion was the talk of the night. She looked beyond amazing in a figure-hugging, velvet dress, which she paired with clunky, flashy necklaces. Her hair was parted down the middle, with the locks cascading in loose waves. Stunning!

Another one of our favorite Emmys looks ever was from Padma Lakshmi. She was absolutely ravishing in her red gown, which had a dangerously low-cut neckline, as well as a leg slit. She wore open-toed, gold shoes to go with the ensemble, and they were fully on display thanks to the high-low style of the dress. Hoop earrings were the perfect simple accessory to go with the look, as well.

Ariel Winter is always one to watch at the Emmys, and this is one of our favorite looks that she’s ever worn. Her black gown was embellished with silver sequins, and the dress had two leg slits up each side. One wrong move — and it could’ve been bad for Ariel! Luckily, she rocked it like a pro with the utmost confidence, and her slicked back hair was the perfect way to complete the fierce look. Scroll through the gallery above to check out more of the hottest Emmys looks over the years!