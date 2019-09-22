Kim Kardashian Slays In Gorgeous Black Gown At 2019 Emmys

If anyone knows how to slay a red carpet, it’s Kim Kardashian — and she did just that when she showed up to the 2019 Emmys looking like a QUEEN.

Kim Kardashian, 38, made an appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards, and she absolutely killed it on the red carpet. The reality star is known for taking major risks with her style, but she kept things much simpler with this red carpet look. Of course, she still looked super sexy in her form-fitting black gown, which hugged all of her curves in the right places. She completed the look with her hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, along with chunky silver necklaces. For her beauty look, she kept it simple with a nude lipstick and a light smokey eyeshadow.

Kim is attending the Emmys as a presenter, along with her sister, Kendall Jenner. The gals will be handing out the award for Best Reality Show, and they’ll be in the presence of some of the biggest stars in television, including the casts of Game of Thrones, Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and plenty more. This year’s show will NOT have a host, which is just the fourth time in the award ceremony’s history that that has been the case. However, with all the star power at the event, there will certainly be plenty of help with entertainment throughout the night!

Last weekend, Kim also attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and she looked absolutely incredible in her form fitting black dress. Kim and her family premiered the 17th season of their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, earlier this month, so attending both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys were a great way to celebrate!

This month, Kim is also celebrating the launch of her SKIMS shapewear collection, which is something she has been working on for quite some time. After years of not being able to find shapewear that she was comfortable in, Kim decided to create a product on her own, and she’s received rave reviews. It’s not a bad time to be Kim K., that’s for sure!