Watch
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Slays In Purple Bustier Gown Amidst Divorce Drama From Offset — Watch

Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B has been announced as the face of Balenciaga's winter 2020 collection. The WAP rapper poses on artificial grass surrounded by children's toys in the self-produced campaign, shot during lockdown. The campaign "situates the products where they will eventually end up: in closets, bedrooms, and backyards". Cardi, 27, said: “Ya looking at the face of a Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but Paris! Wish I was there to see it in person!”. 03 Sep 2020 Pictured: Cardi B for Balenciaga. Photo credit: Balenciaga/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698011_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi B, OffsetBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him.Pictured: Cardi BBACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 74 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B may be going through a divorce, but she’s still on top of the world. The rapper stunned in a floral dress in the music video for Anitta’s song ‘Me Gusta’.

Despite Cardi B‘s personal life being in the headlines, she’s gotten right back to work, appearing in the music video for Brazilian singer Anitta‘s “Me Gusta” music video. The 27-year-old rapper, who filed for divorce this week from her husband Offsetappeared on the new track and sang in both English and Spanish. She switched effortlessly between the two, as she joined the Latin American star in the colorful video, which was filmed in Salvador, Brazil.

cardi
Cardi B stunned in a dramatic gown for Anitta’s music video. Image: YouTube

She donned a dramatic gown which featured a lavender bustier, a mesh cage bodice and a long skirt made out of multi-colored roses! The bottom of the dress had a mermaid-style finish and a long train, which accentuated Cardi’s toned legs, and tall strappy heels. Her raven tresses were styled in massive, bouncy curls, and were accentuated by two purple roses at the front of her hair. She also rocked purple eye shadow, mauve lipstick and even matching nail polish, making for a totally glam look.

cardi B
Cardi looked flawless as she rapped in both English and Spanish. Image: YouTube

The video dropped just days after the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker filed for divorce from her hubby, who is also the father of her daughter Kulture, 2. It comes amid speculation that Offset “cheated” again, however the “WAP” singer opened up on Instagram Live about the real reason for their split.

“This time I wasn’t crying,” she explained, adding that the separation had nothing to do with the drama “that ever happened before.” She continued, “It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—— complete lie. This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.” She added,  “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”