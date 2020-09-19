Cardi B may be going through a divorce, but she’s still on top of the world. The rapper stunned in a floral dress in the music video for Anitta’s song ‘Me Gusta’.

Despite Cardi B‘s personal life being in the headlines, she’s gotten right back to work, appearing in the music video for Brazilian singer Anitta‘s “Me Gusta” music video. The 27-year-old rapper, who filed for divorce this week from her husband Offset, appeared on the new track and sang in both English and Spanish. She switched effortlessly between the two, as she joined the Latin American star in the colorful video, which was filmed in Salvador, Brazil.

She donned a dramatic gown which featured a lavender bustier, a mesh cage bodice and a long skirt made out of multi-colored roses! The bottom of the dress had a mermaid-style finish and a long train, which accentuated Cardi’s toned legs, and tall strappy heels. Her raven tresses were styled in massive, bouncy curls, and were accentuated by two purple roses at the front of her hair. She also rocked purple eye shadow, mauve lipstick and even matching nail polish, making for a totally glam look.

The video dropped just days after the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker filed for divorce from her hubby, who is also the father of her daughter Kulture, 2. It comes amid speculation that Offset “cheated” again, however the “WAP” singer opened up on Instagram Live about the real reason for their split.