Chelsea Houska Celebrates Reaching ‘Halfway’ Mark Of 4th Pregnancy With Cute New Baby Bump Pic

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska has revealed she’s halfway through her fourth pregnancy! She’s expecting another little girl with her husband Cole DeBoer.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, 29, has shared a new snap of her growing baby bump! The mom-of-three, who is married to Cole DeBoer, is currently expecting her fourth child. “Almost half way there baby girl,” she captioned her September 18 snap, adding two black heart emojis. In the mirror selfie, Chelsea rocked a beige hoodie with rips on the sleeves, and black high-waisted leggings. She paired the ‘fit with black and white sneakers as she showed off her side profile while posing for the camera.

The red-haired beauty first revealed she was expecting her fourth bub in a post on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote on Instagram next to a pic of all of their names on the wall (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne) with their 4th child added at the bottom. Aw! Her hunky husband shared the same pic with a very cute caption. “The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4.”

The reality star shared the first snap of her growing bump back in August — and she was absolutely glowing! “Hiiiii little babe,” Chelsea captioned the sweet Instagram selfie, which showed her rocking tight grey bike shorts, and an oversized white tee. The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at a hater in the comments section of the pic who wrote, “Omg another baby keep your legs closed god damn.” She swiftyly replied, “These [legs] stay open for my husband.”

Chelsea also responded to another fan who asked whether she was “hoping for a girl or for a boy” this time around. “We know what we are having!! Will announce soon,” she responded. Luckily for us, she’s been keeping fans up to date and revealed she’s having a baby girl. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Chelsea teased a name her and her husband, Cole have picked out. “We do have a name picked, but we’re not going to tell anybody. We had the same name picked out for a boy and a girl, so it’s definitely like a unisex name.”