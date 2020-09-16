Gabby Barrett Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Leather Pants & Sparkling Top For ACM Awards Performance

Gabby Barrett put her baby bump front and center and looked stunning in a champagne-colored top and leather pants for her performance of ‘I Hope.’ See her look here!

Gabby Barrett looked luminous on the ACM Awards on September 16. The American Idol alum was radiant in a champagne-colored, sparkling top with a dramatic cape and fierce black leather pants for her performance of her hit song “I Hope.” Her makeup was done to true perfection with an accented smokey eye and her blonde locks cascaded past her shoulders. The starlet also proudly put her baby bump front and center, as she is just a few months along in her pregnancy!

Tonight Gabby performed her first major hit, “I Hope,” during the ACM Awards telecast from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. For those unfamiliar with Gabby’s hit tune off her album Goldmine, they may recognize the remixed version featuring singer Charlie Puth. This time around, Gabby’s husband, Cade Foehner played guitar and provided backup vocals on the tune! The song plays like an anthem for broken-hearted girls, holding out hope that their cheating partner will befall the same fate they did.

Fortunately, Gabby is anything but broken-hearted right now. The singer and her American Idol beau, Cade Foehner, announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together on August 16. “We are very excited,” the couple shared in their August 16 announcement. Their baby is due in early 2021. “The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it.” The American Idol alums met on the reality competition show in 2018 and tied the knot the following October.

It seems like Gabby’s personal and professional life are both going so well, and she chatted with HollywoodLife about what she is most thrilled about with her first album. “When you write music, I think the songs that are most genuine to you are the ones that end up lasting the longest,” Gabby told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

“I thought it would be very important to be in these creative rooms, creating the songs I want to sing about the stories about my life. I think people can see through what’s not genuine to you. I wanted everything to be very genuine.” Thus far, the singer’s hard work has seriously been paying off. Gabby was nominated for Best New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, losing to Tenille Townes before the September 16 telecast. But as fans can already tell, her future is looking so bright!