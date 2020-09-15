Jana Duggar, 30, Admits She Worries Something Is ‘Majorly Wrong’ With Her Because She’s Still Single

While eight of her siblings are married with kids, eldest Duggar daughter Jana is still single. Now she is loosening her husband requirements.

One of the big mysteries for fans of the Duggar family is how eldest daughter Jana Duggar is 30 and still single. Even she can’t believe that eight of her 18 siblings are married with kids. She still hasn’t found anyone to court and is worried something may be “wrong” with her. Now she’s taking steps to find that special man, even though at the same time Jana thinks there’s nothing wrong with waiting until she finds her Mr. Right. In the Sept. 15 episode of TLC’s Counting On, Jana reveals, “I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, am I in a relationship?”

“Sometimes it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘no I’m not, no I don’t have anyone.’ Usually I’ll just answer it and go on,” she explains in a confessional while rolling her eyes. “Sometimes it can get a little, like, ‘what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.'” Unfortunately her single status is the hot topic of conversation when she is joined by her sister-in-law Abbie at a hair salon

“Maybe it will happen when I least expect it,” Jana reveals while getting her hair colored. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of things, but…I mean, I wouldn’t mind it.” But then she explains how folks are always trying to set her up, which makes Jana cringe. “People here and there, they’re like…or they feel bad for me! I’m like, whatever. They’re like, ‘hey I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks,'” seeming to hate the set-up idea.

“Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, I don’t think so!”Jana tells her hairdresser, who jokes back, “Like, what’s wrong with you, you’re still single?” “Yeah, [it’s like] there must be something majorly wrong with you,” Jana responds, referring to herself.

On Aug. 12, Jana poked fun at her single status, sharing an Instagram photo with sign above her head that read, “Please form single line here,” with an arrow pointing down at her. The eldest Duggar daughter has eight siblings who are married with children, so the pressure has been on as to why she hasn’t found the right man to court, let alone marry. With the deeply religious Duggar family, kissing isn’t even allowed until the couple is engaged.

Jana’s even expanding her horizons — literally — when it comes to who she’s willing to date. She originally wanted a man who lives in her family’s native Arkansas, but she’s now willing to move away for Mr. Right. “I used to be a little more strict on, oh, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas or was already from here,” Jana says in a confessional. She admits that she’s discovered how much she likes to travel, “so if I really love the guy, I’ll follow him to the ends of the Earth. I’ll want to go wherever he is. And so far I haven’t found that one. So when he comes, he doesn’t have to stay in Arkansas. It’s just, I gotta love you so much that I will go with you,” Jana explains.