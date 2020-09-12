‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais, 53, Looks Effortlessly Beautiful In New Makeup-Free Selfie

Garcelle Beauvais proudly showed off her perfect complexion in this gorgeous new photo, enjoying an at-home spa moment.



Garcelle Beauvais, 53, is flawless! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a stunning makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account on Saturday, Sept. 12 and looked absolutely ageless. “#freshface #saturday pretending I’m at a spa,” she captioned the photo, rocking a fluffy white robe and matching turban-tied towel on her head. Looking straight into the camera, the light illuminated off of her face, which didn’t have a wrinkle or dark spot in sight.

The Jamie Foxx Show alum has previously opened up about her skincare routine, raving about her go-to moisturizer: the “Beauty Ultra Repair Cream” ($34). “Moisturizing, for me, is really a big deal because I have eczema. Keeping my skin soft is important because it tends to be dry; plus, it’s a great way for me to relax,” she said to Glamour magazine back in April. “If my moisturizer has lavender in it, even better. I just discovered a product I’m obsessed with: Ultra Repair Cream,” the mom-of-three added.

“I saw it on the Today show; they were talking about how it’s great for people with eczema, so I immediately ordered it. If I could put it on my entire body, I would. I feel like there’s a difference,” she explained, also stressing the importance of getting enough sleep. “When I can let go of my phone at least a good hour before I start getting ready for bed, because so many times the phone’s in my hands all day long,” the new Real co-host revealed.

Relaxing baths are also part of Garcelle’s nighttime routine. “I play music, light a candle, take a bath—things that help me let everything go. I discovered these new soothing bath bombs by Simon Wolff with CBD ($18) in them,” she said in the same interview. “When I’m in the bath, I try to come from a place of gratitude so that I can sleep better. Sometimes I put lavender on my sheets or pillow. Anything that will help me slow down. Sometimes my mind races because I’ve got so much to do.”