Winter Beauty: 15 Products That Will Keep Your Skin Smooth & Hydrated All Season Long

Now that the new year & winter are both here – its time to start prepping your skin for the cold, dry months ahead & we rounded up all of the best products that will keep your skin hydrated & smooth all season long!

While it may not feel like winter yet, the season is officially here and we can expect long, cold months ahead of us. One of the worst aspects of winter is how dry and chapped your skin gets when it’s exposed to the weather. So, to help your skin stay hydrated all season long, we rounded up all of the best moisturizers and hydrating products for your skin that will have you replenished and glowing in no time!

One of our favorite products is the Lancer Omega Hydrating Oil which is a lightweight, balancing oil formulated with 10% Ferment Complex, argan, olive, Shiunko, and licorice, which work together to deliver essential hydration to the skin, promoting a softer, healthier-looking complexion. Another amazing product from the same brand is the Lancer The Method Body Nourish, which is a blend of Marula oil, kigelia extract, and Kalahari melon seed oil, which provide intensive hydration. Plus, it also contains glycolic acid which gently exfoliates to reveal younger & fresher skin to your entire body.

Two products that are absolutely essential for winter are the First Aid Beauty Pharma Oat & Hemp Multi-Fix Salve and the Visha Skincare Cheek 2 Feet. The FAB Pharma Salve is a head-to-toe, fix-it-all balm that smoothes, hydrates, and protects your skin using oatmeal, hemp seed oil, natural butters, and waxes. It can be used anywhere from your face to lips, cuticles, body and more! The Cheek 2 Feet is an absolute lifesaver to keep in your bag because it’s a 4-in-1 all-over spray that features natural ingredients that instantly soothe irritated and bumpy skin, shave bumps, acne, sweat rashes, and so much more.

There are so many amazing hydrating products for the winter and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!