Olivia Jade Giannulli partied the night away with Kylie Jenner and other influencers in Los Angeles as her parents’ prison sentences loom closer by the day.

Olivia Jade Giannulli clearly has a lot on her plate right now when it comes to her parents’ impending imprisonment, but in the meantime, she’s living it up with her friends. The beauty vlogger, 20, was spotted hitting up celebrity hotspot 40 Love in West Hollywood on September 9 with a slew of famous pals, including Kylie Jenner. Olivia looked ultra glam in a photo taken of her arriving at the swanky sports bar for the TikTok bash, of course.

The former USC student rocked a black leather skirt, paired with a lime green blouse covered in punk patches. She accessorized with chunky rings and butterfly earrings, keeping her hair up in a casual high ponytail. Thankfully, she and other partygoers, including Kylie, TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, James Charles, and Madison Beer, were wearing protective face masks to comply with coronavirus restrictions in California — unlike at another party Kylie recently attended.

This isn’t the first time Olivia and Kylie have partied together. Before pandemic restrictions began, in early March, the two were spotted hitting up Delilah in Los Angeles to celebrate Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel‘s birthday. They were joined by Kendall Jenner, Diplo, Winnie Harlow, and other famous faces at the western-themed bash, where the influencer kept with the theme by wearing a cowboy hat and boots with a pair of shredded Daisy Dukes.

Olivia’s outing comes TKTIME after her parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to jail time for their part in the college admissions scandal. Appearing in court via Zoom on August 21, Lori was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Hours earlier, Mossimo received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the same charges, along with honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple were convicted for paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, into USC as part of the crew team. Neither daughter had ever rowed, let alone competitively. The couple were accused of submitting a fake resume for Olivia to USC, and more.