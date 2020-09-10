Kardashian Family Could Move ‘KUWTK’ To Netflix For New $200 Million Deal, Brand Expert Claims

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is ending in 2021 but a top brand expert says that the show could still go on — and net the family a massive payday at Netflix.

Kim Kardashian, 39, announced via her Instagram account on Sept. 8 that her family’s long-running E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is coming to an end early next year, after 14 years and 20 seasons on the air. The news devastated their millions of fans worldwide, but a top branding expert believes there is plenty of reason to believe the show is “not dead.”

Brand management expert Eric Schiffer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the family will continue to tell their stories and connect with fans in an “emotional” way. “You could end up seeing Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Movie. You could end up seeing a documentary that they release about their life over the next year. They will find a way to stay relevant and tell their stories through another production, that they can also control, that would allow people to spend time with them and connect with them emotionally.

“They have a unique audience because of the ages of all the family members they cut across many different generations so there will be demand. For many people around the world these are family members at this point and they have a deep connection to them.”

Not only does the chairman of the Los Angeles based firm Reputation Management Consultants believe the Kardashians will remain on our screens, he also believes they could end up with a Netflix deal even bigger than the one Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made.

“You could end up seeing a Netflix show,” he told HollywoodLife. “They easily could go that direction. Reality TV is hot, especially on Netflix and Kris Jenner, who is very savvy, is aware of their value.. She can take the brand to Netflix and I’m sure Netflix would sign. When you’ve got Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making $155 million over five years, why can’t the Kardashians make $200 Million over five years.”

At this point the family has not even hinted that they are open to continuing to allow cameras in their lives. When Kim made the shocking announcement she shared that the decision was “difficult” for the family writing in the cation to her Instagram post: “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”