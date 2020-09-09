‘The 100’ Twist: Showrunner Confirms [Spoiler]’s ‘Devastating’ Death

In the final moments of the Sept. 9 episode, a major character was shot and left bleeding out. This character has cheated death before, but showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed that [SPOILER] is indeed dead.

It’s time to officially mourn the death of Bellamy Blake. The beloved character is dead after being shot by… Clarke. The 100 has had many twists and turns over the past 7 seasons, but Bellamy’s death at the hands of Clarke is a downright shocker. Just in case you had any hope about Bellamy possibly surviving his injury, showrunner Jason Rothenberg took to Twitter to reveal that Bellamy is definitely dead.

“For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls,” Jason wrote. “We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice. His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Here’s what went down: Clarke felt that she had to choose between Bellamy and protecting Madi, and she ended up choosing Madi. With tears in her eyes, she decided to shoot Bellamy right in the heart as he was handing her book of drawings to the Disciples.

Bellamy fell to the floor and blood began to come out of his mouth. As she made her narrow escape, she began to sob. The final moments of the episode showed a lifeless Bellamy covered in blood.

Bellamy Blake has been one of the few surviving characters from the first season. His relationship with his sister, Octavia, and Clarke has been at the heart of the series. Bellamy went missing earlier in the season and then was presumed dead after a grenade explosion on Bardo, but he turned up on a new planet called Etherea.

While this was not how we expected Bellamy to go, we’ve got to tip our hat to Bob Morley for playing this incredible character since day one. He’s given us such a stellar performance over the years. Rest in peace, Bellamy. The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.