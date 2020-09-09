Mischa Barton kept some cozy company during her recent hike through Los Angeles’ Echo Park. See the pics of ‘The OC’ alum walking arm in arm with a brand new mystery man!

Just call it summer lovin’ — Mischa Barton was spotted on Tuesday, September 8, strolling through Echo Park in Los Angeles with a brand new beau! In a few pics, the actress, 34, looked cool, calm, and collected rocking a black maxi dress, layered jewelry, gray Converse, and carrying her bag. Mischa stayed hydrated by carrying a bottle of water and ensured that she was staying safe and respecting other park-goers by wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans noticed, however, that Mischa’s new love was quite unrecognizable. Mischa’s beau sported slim cut, light wash jeans with a black belt, white T-shirt, and camel-hued jacket. At one point during their walk, Mischa wrapped her arm around her new love’s back and tenderly rested her hand on his shoulder. Later on during their stroll through the tranquil Los Angeles spot, the two shared a kiss and couldn’t have looked happier!

It has been quite the year for Mischa’s personal life. Prior to meeting this new love, Mischa was involved with James Abercrombie, an Australian model. The two started dating in June 2017, but it wasn’t meant to last. By late summer 2019, the pair called it quits, and Mischa seemed poised to turn her focus back onto her career with The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I’m at a point in my life where I try to be the voice of reason,” Mischa EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife at the premiere party for the show on June 19, 2019. “I really don’t argue with people unless I’m really pushed.” Since her time on The Hills, the original O.C. star has been ready for a comeback. As of this year, Mischa has already starred alongside Stranger Things actor Joe Kerry in the film Spree and is slated to take on some action in The Malevolent 2: Moscow. With her career picking up steam, it’s so great to see Mischa’s professional and personal life flourishing!