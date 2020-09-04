Tyra Banks Reveals The Sweet ‘Life-Size’ Line Her Son York, 4, Says Every Time He Sees Her On TV
Tyra Banks opened up about her adorable son York while talking about what’s to come during her first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ hosting gig!
Tyra Banks, 46, is back on our television screens once again and we couldn’t be happier! The legendary supermodel chatted with HollywoodLife about her upcoming DWTS hosting duties earlier this week where she also brought up a special memory with her son York, 4. “My son, whenever he sees me on TV, he calls it ‘shine bright’ because I shot Life-Size 2 where I play the doll,” she said. “So my son was on set a couple of times and saw me singing the Eve song from the movie and it’s ‘shine, shine, don’t be shy.’ So anytime he sees me doing anything for television, he calls it ‘shine bright.'”
It was a massive shocker when news broke about Tyra replacing Tom Bergeron, 65, and Erin Andrews, 42, on DWTS back in July. Tom has hosted the reality television competition series since its inception 15 years ago while Erin replaced Brooke Burke-Charvet, 48, in 2014.
And no, she’s not afraid of a little criticism as its something she’s dealt with for years upon years in the entertainment industry. “I’ve always kind of had wind in my face a little bit and it doesn’t really bother me,” she explained. “It is my job to endear America to not just me, but to this show, because it is the same show.”