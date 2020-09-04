Tyra Banks Reveals The Sweet ‘Life-Size’ Line Her Son York, 4, Says Every Time He Sees Her On TV

Tyra Banks opened up about her adorable son York while talking about what’s to come during her first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ hosting gig!

Tyra Banks, 46, is back on our television screens once again and we couldn’t be happier! The legendary supermodel chatted with HollywoodLife about her upcoming DWTS hosting duties earlier this week where she also brought up a special memory with her son York, 4. “My son, whenever he sees me on TV, he calls it ‘shine bright’ because I shot Life-Size 2 where I play the doll,” she said. “So my son was on set a couple of times and saw me singing the Eve song from the movie and it’s ‘shine, shine, don’t be shy.’ So anytime he sees me doing anything for television, he calls it ‘shine bright.'”

She also spoke on him possibly being a DWTS contestant in the years to come! “He loves to dance. I’m hoping that one day he’ll find the beat. He hasn’t yet, but he does love dance,” she revealed. “He’s four, but he already is doing that thing that like a 12-year-old does when their mom dances, which is kind of like, ‘Mom stop!'”

It was a massive shocker when news broke about Tyra replacing Tom Bergeron, 65, and Erin Andrews, 42, on DWTS back in July. Tom has hosted the reality television competition series since its inception 15 years ago while Erin replaced Brooke Burke-Charvet, 48, in 2014.

She spoke about the major switch up during the same interview in the most upbeat of manners. There’s “a different ringmaster, but it is still the same show that [fans] know and love!” Tyra exclaimed. Its not as if hosting is anything new for her as she also successfully did this on America’s Got Talent and a little show called America’s Next Top Model.