Jewel, 46, Proudly Rocks Vintage Lingerie In New Selfie: ‘Flaunt It’ When You ‘Feel Good’

Jewel stunned in the sexiest silk corset on Instagram, sharing a ‘hotel selfie’ with fans. She wanted them to know that her fans should also ‘flaunt it’ if they’re loving how they look!

Jewel is feeling fine, and letting her fans know that they should, too! The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer, 46, took to Instagram with a sultry selfie, snapped in a hotel room, that shows her wearing a vintage satin corset in a light pink color, paired with black underwear. Her face is shrouded by a fedora as she poses on her bed. She captioned the post with an important message about confidence and body positivity that all of her female fans should absolutely take to heart.

“Hotel selfie… Vintage corset for the win… This pic got me thinking… How many women have struggled w liking their body? How many times have you (I) felt less than, only to look back on photos of that time and think — I had no idea I was enough?

“Or feel stuck between having to downplay looks to be acceptable, or feeling you have to be be hyper sexual to be liked? Who finds the sexuality of how women in media are portrayed to be inauthentic and put-on? Here is to being good with where we are… and flaunting it sometimes when we feel good!”

Her fans loved the lingerie photo, and her positive message even more. “Well said Song bird,” one fan wrote, adding music note and heart emojis. “Always stunning.” Another fan sent Jewel a loving message: “It’s a buitifull [sic] picture of you. I don’t believe outside look is everything. The heart is where it’s at. if you have that then you have everything You are buitifull [sic] inside and out.”