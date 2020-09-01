Salma Hayek Stuns In Gorgeous New Swimsuit Pic: ‘Guess Who’s Turning 54 Tomorrow?’

Salma Hayek’s ready to turn 54 in style! The actress was the epitome of glamour in a black swimsuit as she posed for a cute new photo while traveling in Greece.

Salma Hayek is living it up on vacation in Greece in honor of her upcoming birthday, and it’s clear that 54 has never looked better. One day before her birthday, September 2, the Like A Boss actress took to the hills for an impromptu photoshoot, looking divine as always in a one-piece swimsuit and sheer sarong coverup. Salma struck a pose to show off her strong arms and told her fans she was proud of the way she looks.

“Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!” she wrote as the caption on her vacation photos, including the Spanish translation and giving a shoutout to her photographer. Her swimsuit is stunning, just a plain, black one-piece with a halter neckline and a large keyhole cutout over the chest. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat, oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and matching bangles.

The second photo the From Dusk Til Dawn star shared in her post was simply breathtaking. It’s a closeup of her face, backlit by sunlight underneath her straw hat. For her outing, Salma put on a touch of pink lip color and brown mascara. She was glowing from within! Her friends were all about it in the comments on Instagram. “Happy birthday babe!!!” Gal Gadot commented, with the dancing woman emoji and stars. And Gisele put it succinctly by dropping tons of flame emojis.