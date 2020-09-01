See Pics
Hollywood Life

Salma Hayek Stuns In Gorgeous New Swimsuit Pic: ‘Guess Who’s Turning 54 Tomorrow?’

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1544880a) Desperado, Salma Hayek Film and Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1586691a) From Dusk Till Dawn, Salma Hayek Film and Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Timothy White/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881547l) Salma Hayek Wild Wild West - 1999 Director: Barry Sonnenfeld Warner Bros USA Scene Still Documentary
HAYEK Mexican actress Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arriving as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Lethal Weapon 4,", outside the Mann's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles LETHAL WEAPON 4, LOS ANGELES, USA View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Salma Hayek’s ready to turn 54 in style! The actress was the epitome of glamour in a black swimsuit as she posed for a cute new photo while traveling in Greece.

Salma Hayek is living it up on vacation in Greece in honor of her upcoming birthday, and it’s clear that 54 has never looked better. One day before her birthday, September 2, the Like A Boss actress took to the hills for an impromptu photoshoot, looking divine as always in a one-piece swimsuit and sheer sarong coverup. Salma struck a pose to show off her strong arms and told her fans she was proud of the way she looks.

“Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday!” she wrote as the caption on her vacation photos, including the Spanish translation and giving a shoutout to her photographer. Her swimsuit is stunning, just a plain, black one-piece with a halter neckline and a large keyhole cutout over the chest. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat, oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and matching bangles.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek glammed up at the 2020 Academy Awards (MEGA)

The second photo the From Dusk Til Dawn star shared in her post was simply breathtaking. It’s a closeup of her face, backlit by sunlight underneath her straw hat. For her outing, Salma put on a touch of pink lip color and brown mascara. She was glowing from within! Her friends were all about it in the comments on Instagram. “Happy birthday babe!!!” Gal Gadot commented, with the dancing woman emoji and stars. And Gisele put it succinctly by dropping tons of flame emojis.