Miley Cyrus wowed when she performed a beautiful cover of Billie Eilish’s popular sad summer song, ‘my future’, and showed off her incredible jazz vocals.

Miley Cyrus, 27, knows how to transform just about any song into a gorgeous cover version that’s so different from the original and that’s exactly what she did when she sang Billie Eilish‘s awesome summer tune, “my future”. The singer recorded a cover version of the song for BBC’s Live Lounge, which can be seen in the video above, and seemed to channel the late Amy Winehouse when she turned into a jazz number. Her incredible vocals were strong and soothing as she sang the somber track and it’s surely leaving quite an impression to her fans and Billie’s fans everywhere!

In addition to “my future”, Miley of course performed one of her own new songs, “Midnight Sky” and it was just as perfect. The talented star showed off a blonde wavy bob with bangs during the performance and wore a short-sleeved black sequined dress. She also wore bright red lipstick that suit her and accessorized with a lot of jewelry, including dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Before she stunned with her latest performances, Miley put on quite the show when she performed “Midnight Sky” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. She gave off some “Wrecking Ball” vibes when she sang while dangling from a disco ball during her time on stage and turned heads in a tight black dress with a thigh-high slit. She also tore off the bottom of her skirt before hopping on the disco ball, proving she still knows how to catch viewers by surprise.

When Miley’s not dazzling in the musical spotlight, she’s sharing personal matters with her fans on social media. On Aug. 22, she shared a bunch of photos and videos of her beloved grandmother, Loretta Jean “Mammie” Palmer, who sadly passed away. She also shared a sweet caption that revealed how much the close family member meant to her. “Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon,” she wrote. “Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.”

“You are sunshine,” she continued. “Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.”