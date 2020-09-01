JWoww’s Fans Rave Over How Great She Looks After She Complains About Weight Gain With Gym Selfie

After JWoww griped about gaining weight in quarantine, her fans flooded her Instagram comments with supportive messages about how amazing she looks.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is hitting the gym after gaining some weight amidst the coronavirus quarantine. She took to Instagram on Aug. 31 to share a selfie video of herself in the midst of a workout. In the vid, JWoww wore high-waisted leggings and a sports bra, and she goofed around in the mirror while stalling her workout session.

“I’d rather take selfie videos than workout right now,” JWoww admitted in the video caption. “Not happy about quarantine weight but I was for sure happy eating and drinking all the crap that caused it.” Although the Jersey Shore star claimed to have packed on some pounds during quarantine, though, her fans made sure to let her know that she looks incredible.

“What quarantine weight? You look amazing!” someone commented, while another fan wrote, “Gahhh I’d love to have that quarantine body.” Another follower gushed, “You look fine girl! You don’t even look like you gained any weight,” while someone else added, “Looking good Jenni — I can’t see that weight you’re talking about.”

Even JWoww’s Jersey Shore co-stars got in on spreading the love! Deena Cortese wrote, “OMG you’re a skinny minnie,” while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, “Oh damn,” with fire emojis. His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, also dropped some fire emojis in the comments section.

During quarantine, JWoww has been spending a lot of time bonding with her kids Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 4, who she shares with her ex, Roger Mathews. They’ve been joined by Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, who she’s been dating since April 2019, although they briefly split at the end of the year.