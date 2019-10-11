JWoww Splits From New BF Zack Carpinello After He Flirts With Angelina From ‘Jersey Shore’ 

JWoww has called it quits with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, according to a new report, Oct. 11! She reportedly ended things after Zack was caught flirting with her ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star, Angelina Pivarnick on a new episode of the MTV show!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello‘s relationship is over, according to Us Weekly on October 11. The Jersey Shore star “ended the relationship” with her much younger boyfriend, a source says, following his flirtations with her co-star, Angelina Pivarnick. Side note: Angelina is set to marry her fiance, Chris Larangeira “hopefully in the fall sometime,” she previously told HollywoodLife at the end of July.

The splits news comes just one day after a new episode of Jersey Shore aired, which showed Zack getting handsy with Angelina. JWoww even shared an emotional message on the night MTV aired the episode, writing that the her now ex’s actions hurt her.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative or JWoww. This story is still developing…