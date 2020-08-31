Katy Perry Admits Russell Brand Marriage Was A ‘Tornado’ As She Gushes About Orlando Bloom Romance

Katy Perry is so thankful for her ‘solid’ relationship with Orlando Bloom. She especially values it after her ‘friction’ filled marriage to ex-husband Russell Brand.

Katy Perry has everything she wants in a partner with fiance Orlando Bloom, including a brand new baby girl named Daisy. It’s a far cry from her first marriage to British actor/comedian Russell Brand, who she wed in Oct. 2010, at age 26 and at the height of her Teenage Dream album success. The 35-year-old now says that their romance was a “challenge” but that she hoped something “beautiful” would come out of it. Sadly it didn’t, as the two divorced after only 14 months of marriage.

“It was the first kind of breaking of my idealistic mind,” Katy told 60 Minutes Australia in an interview that aired on Aug. 30. “I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. Everything happening at once.” They fell for each other after heavy flirting at the 2009 MTV VMAs, and he popped the question only four months later on Dec. 31, 2009 while on a trip to India.

“But yeah, I’ve always really resonated with friction and resistance and challenges. And I know that inherently that ‘ooh, it’s going to take a lot of work but we’re going to get somewhere great. Or it’s going to be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is going to be a beautiful diamond,” she continued about their relationship. You can watch her comments in the above video starting at the 8:30 mark.

Katy and Russell returned to India for their October 23, 2010 nuptials, but her wildly successful career kept them apart for most of their brief marriage. She started her California Dreams world tour in Feb. 2011, and their painful amount of distance was laid bare in her docu-film All Of Me. The “Roar” singer later revealed that Russell texted her on Dec. 31, 2011 to tell Katy he was divorcing her.

Fortunately Katy’s relationship with Orlando has been a far more grounded one. They began dating in early 2016 and despite some breakups and makeups, got engaged in Feb. 2019. “It is a healthy, frictional, very open, very communicative nothing is swept under the mat type of relationship, Katy explained. “Even to the point where its like we should probably walk into the other room to discuss something if we’re going to disagree, because we’ll just to it in public.”

Katy also made it clear that she’s in it for the long haul with the Carnival Row star. “But I think if we can get to the end of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers,” she revealed. The American Idol judge also noted how what she has with Orlando is the real deal. “Dating is different. Weekend lovers, that’s fun, that’s candy. This is solid. This is like the main course,” she gushed.

