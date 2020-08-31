Kanye West Boasts That He Has ‘More Money Than Trump’ In Sneak Peek Of Nick Cannon Interview

Kanye West sat down to talk about his presidential campaign in an interview with Nick Cannon and insisted that nobody’s paying him to run as a ‘distraction’ because he has ‘more money than Trump.’

Kanye West, 43, wants the public to know that he’s not in “cahoots” with the Republican party when it comes to running for president. The rapper talked about his presidential campaign and the rumors going around that he’s being paid to be a “distraction” so that Donald Trump can get reelected, in an upcoming interview with Nick Cannon, and admitted he thinks it’s quite a stretch because he has “more money than Trump.” “People keep on saying I think you and the Republicans are in cahoots” he told Nick in a teaser video for his interview on the Cannon’s Class podcast. “Bro, ain’t nobody pay me! I got more money than Trump!” Check out the sneak peek of Kanye’s interview with Nick HERE!

When Nick further touched upon the rumors that Kanye’s being paid, he eventually asked the “Jesus Walks” creator if an “alternative of four years of Ye” is “realistic right now in 2020”. “I’m not running for president, I’m walking,” Kanye joked in response. The two stars also talked about singer Stephanie Mills, who spoke out against them and their actions when it comes to politics.

“I saw somebody I love dearly, Stephanie Mills said that you and I are paid slaves and playing and acting like we’re toys, or playing with our toys, and we need to go back home,” Nick told Kanye in the teaser. “My last name’s a slave name,” Kanye replied. “Where is home exactly, Stephanie?”

Kanye’s interview with Nick comes after he officially announced his presidential bid on Twitter on July 4, which can be seen in the tweet below. Although he had talked about possibly running for president in the past, the announcement was quite a shock considering it came late in the election year and he had already missed the deadlines for being on the Nov. ballot for many U.S. states. He has been attempting to register to get on some states’ ballots, though, but not everyone has been taking him seriously.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Shortly after his eye-catching tweet about running in the Nov. election, rumors began to swirl that Kanye, who has publicly supported Trump in the past, was only running to take away votes from Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Like Kanye did in his recent interview with Nick, Trump denied the rumors that the GOP had anything to do with Ye’s campaign. “No, I don’t have anything to do with him getting on the ballot,” he said in an Aug. 5 press conference at the White House. “We’ll have to see what happens. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot but I’m not involved.”