Keke Palmer’s TV Hosting ‘Dream’ Revealed: She Wants Her ‘Own Talk Show’

Ahead of her 2020 VMAs hosting gig, Keke Palmer’s dream TV role has been revealed. A source told HollywoodLife exclusively that she would love to host her own talk show.

Former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, after the unfortunate cancellation of her midday talk show on ABC earlier this summer. Nevertheless, the multi-hyphenate talent, 27, has “got the bug” for hosting, and has no plans to quit anytime soon. “Keke would really like to do another talk show and that’s the direction she’d like to focus her career on right now,” a source close to the TV personality told HollywoodLife exclusively.

“She’s got the bug to keep hosting. She loved the experience and has really been trying to get another gig in that realm,” the insider added, dishing on Keke’s dream TV hosting gig. “Whether that’s joining another panel or having her own show, she’s very open to ideas. Having her own talk show is a big dream of hers. She was a serious contender for The Real at one point, but ultimately, they went in a different direction.”

The insider added, “She’s pitched some ideas around, but she really wants to put a lot of her focus when it comes to her career there. She was very disappointed when her show with Michael and Sara got cancelled. She loved doing it and it inspired her to do more.” In the meantime, she’s been focusing on her current gigs — like hosting the VMAs!