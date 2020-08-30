Keke Palmer’s TV Hosting ‘Dream’ Revealed: She Wants Her ‘Own Talk Show’
Ahead of her 2020 VMAs hosting gig, Keke Palmer’s dream TV role has been revealed. A source told HollywoodLife exclusively that she would love to host her own talk show.
Former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, after the unfortunate cancellation of her midday talk show on ABC earlier this summer. Nevertheless, the multi-hyphenate talent, 27, has “got the bug” for hosting, and has no plans to quit anytime soon. “Keke would really like to do another talk show and that’s the direction she’d like to focus her career on right now,” a source close to the TV personality told HollywoodLife exclusively.
“She’s got the bug to keep hosting. She loved the experience and has really been trying to get another gig in that realm,” the insider added, dishing on Keke’s dream TV hosting gig. “Whether that’s joining another panel or having her own show, she’s very open to ideas. Having her own talk show is a big dream of hers. She was a serious contender for The Real at one point, but ultimately, they went in a different direction.”
Keke spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and revealed how she’s balancing the whirlwind week. “It’s really done by a very strict schedule! I don’t know why I do that to myself because it just ends up getting bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger in terms of how busy it becomes!” the actor said. “It’s not like this every week, it just this happens to be obviously a very big load with the VMAs. I just have a schedule. I have a great great, great team and they help me take it day by day.”