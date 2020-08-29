Mary Trump Reveals Secret Recordings Of Donald’s Sister Dissing His Kids: Eric Is ‘Moron’ & Ivanka Is A ‘Mini-Donald’

Mary Trump is spilling more tea about her uncle Donald Trump and his kids. She released a taped conversation with Trump’s sister, who threw shade at Ivanka and Eric.

Mary Trump‘s book about her uncle Donald Trump, 74, turned out to be the tip of the iceberg when revealing family tensions. She already released Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man and now she’s sharing secretly recorded conversations with her aunt, Donald’s 83-year-old sister Maryanne Trump Barry. In them, Maryanne calls Donald’s 36-year-old son Eric Trump a “moron” and Ivanka Trump a “mini Donald.” Which for the tycoon, he’d probably take the latter as a compliment considering how much he worships and adores Ivanka.

Mary — who is the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred Trump — released the conversations with Maryanne on the Aug. 28 edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, with Joy Reid. In New York, secret recordings like Mary’s are legal with one party’s consent, which in this case is Mary who taped her aunt. Maryanne is heard allegedly saying, “Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a [ bleep ]. She’s all about her.” Mary agrees, replying “Yeah, she’s a mini Donald,” to which Maryanne replies, “She’s a mini Donald, but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.” That much is obvious to everyone with working eyes, as even Trump’s own wife Melania, 50, seems painfully aware of that fact.

Maryanne also thought it was incredibly heartless that Ivanka shared a social media photo holding her son on the same day that news broke that more than 1,500 immigrant children had been unaccounted for after being separated from their parents at the Mexico border, under the Trump administration’s cruel policy.

“When that damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families,” Maryanne said. “I couldn’t blame — I’d never heard of Samantha Bee before. I couldn’t blame what she said.”

Bee famously called Ivanka a “feckless c*nt” for her mother and son post. The Full Frontal host said on her May 30, 2018 show, “Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week. Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c*nt!” Bee later apologized for what she said after a fury of complaints from Republicans about the word she used towards Ivanka.

Maryanne also called her brother a tightwad, noting that their father was notoriously cheap as well. “And then you get Donald who won’t do anything for anybody unless it’s going to inure to his —I mean, he won’t do any — publicly,” she said. “I mean, if you — anything he did, he says, ‘Look what I’ve done. Aren’t I wonderful?’ And he’s as tight as a duck’s ass. Just like dad was, really.” During her show, Joy Reid noted that they had reached out to Maryanne Trump Barry for comment about the tapes, but she did not respond.