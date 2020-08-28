Halle Berry, 54, Shows Fresh Blonde Highlights In Sexy New Selfie: ‘Self Love Is Never Selfish’

Halle Berry looked absolutely flawless in her latest Instagram selfie where the Hollywood icon showed off her brand new hairstyle!

Is there anything Halle Berry can’t do? The 54-year-old once again sent social media into overdrive when she posted an absolutely stunning photo of herself on Thursday, August 27. The Hollywood icon posed topless for the beautiful snap where she covered up her chest with her arms and tilted her head to the right. She also showed off her fresh blonde highlights in the pic which was one of many desirable things fans took note of while they were double tapping. “Self-love is never selfish,” she wrote as the caption.

Halle was the name on everyone’s lips earlier this month when she celebrated her 54th birthday on August 14. She teased a hot new romance in her life when she posted a photo of her waking up in Las Vegas next to someone special, leaving millions to speculate over who it was! Things got even hotter one day later when she shared a video of her walking on the beach in a stunning bikini where her toned body was on complete display.

She was spotted out days later in Los Angeles on August 17 where the Oscar-winning actress radiated a ton of beauty in a sequined mini dress. It was here that the mother-of-two took part in a photoshoot wearing a variety of dazzling other ensembles where she could not wipe the smile off her face!

Halle also has a penchant of posting makeup-free snaps of her on Instagram where she always looks positively glowing. She uploaded a fresh-faced photo of her back in March right when quarantine began where fans could not get over her natural beauty.

She’s also in an elite category of celebrities over 50 who have remained looking stellar as their career continues to blossom. Other stars who have been proudly showing off their toned physique in recent months include everyone from Salma Hayek to Pierce Brosnan to Jennifer Lopez.