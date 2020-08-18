Halle Berry Looks Better Than Ever In Patterned Mini Dress After Celebrating 54th Birthday

Halle Berry sparkled and shined in a dazzling micro minidress behind the scenes at a new photoshoot. Turning 54 has never looked better on anyone else!

Fifty-four is looking good on Halle Berry! The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress just celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas, and was back at work in Los Angeles on Monday, August 17, to take part in a sexy new photoshoot. The Oscar-winner was spotted behind the scenes of the shoot wearing a variety of dazzling outfits, including this sequined micro mini dress.

The sparkly number was shorter than short, and just a little sheer, showing off her famous legs to perfection. The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star’s hair was styled in long, tousled waves with a middle part for a super beachy look. She appeared to be going with a natural makeup look, too.

This was just one of the killer looks that Halle’s been rocking lately. To celebrate her 54th birthday on August 14, she headed to the beach in a black, lingerie-inspired bikini with a cage front and bottoms. She showed off the two-piece with a hot video on Instagram, captioned, “Leo season in full effect #BirthdayWeekendVibin”.

She headed to Las Vegas for the rest of her birthday weekend, where she apparently put the sin in Sin City with a mystery man. Halle posted a curious photo to Instagram showing her feet intertwined with someone else’s as they snuggled in bed. She captioned it, “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.” Hmm…