‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Stacey & Florian Fight When She Abruptly Stops The Car

Stacey drives Florian to his Airbnb house in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Darcey & Stacey.’ When Florian gets out to check the car, he and Stacey quickly get into a fight.

Florian Sukaj has arrived in the United States to be with Stacey Silva, but they’re still not going to be living together. “Darcey and I have been living at our dad’s house in Middletown, but my dad has a rule: no men sleeping in the house,” Stacey reveals in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 30 episode of Darcey & Stacey. It’s not just Florian. This applies to any man.

“I want no men in the house,” Darcey and Stacey’s dad told Stacey before Florian’s arrival. Stacey says that she respects her dad’s rules. So for now, Florian has to stay in an Airbnb. When Stacey pulls up to the apartment, Florian doesn’t seem too impressed.

“Why it looks not apartment? It looks a salon, it’s here a salon…” Florian says. Stacey tells him that it’s nice inside, and this is going to be a good thing. “It’s feel grateful. It’s beautiful,” he continues.

Suddenly, they both hear something coming from the back of the car. Florian gets out and goes to check things out. He quickly tells her to stop the windshield wiper from moving. Stacey isn’t sure how to stop it.

He walks up to her window and continues to plead with her to stop the windshield wiper. “I don’t know how to turn it off!” Stacey yells. Florian hasn’t been in the U.S. long, but he and Stacey are already fighting!

Stacey and Florian have been engaged for 5 years. Darcey Silva hasn’t been shy about the fact that she’s worried about Florian’s true intentions with her twin sister. However, Stacey knows that Darcey just has her best interests at heart. “Sisters always have each other’s backs at the end of the day,” Stacey told HollywoodLife. “That’s how Darcey and I are no matter what. She has a big heart, I have a big heart, and we just embrace each other and help each other when times are tough.” Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.