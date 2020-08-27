Brent Rivera Is ‘Group Chat’s New Co-Host & Nick Shows ‘Group Chat’ & Unfiltered’ Get More Eps

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that YouTube star Brent Rivera is the new co-host of ‘Group Chat.’ What’s even better is that ‘Group Chat’ and ‘Unfiltered’ are both getting new episodes!

“I’m incredibly excited that I have the opportunity to host and executive produce a show on Nickelodeon!” Brent said in a statement. “I grew up watching Nickelodeon and to have the ability to host a show on this great network is truly a dream come true.” Brent will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Nickelodeon has ordered an additional 6 episodes of its talk show Group Chat and 7 episodes of game show Unfiltered, which is hosted by SNL alum Jay Pharaoh. Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered will return with new episodes beginning Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premiere of Group Chat with Jayden and Brent at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Group Chat with Jayden and Brent is a video chat rundown of the week’s latest hot topics, taken directly from what kids love and are talking about across social media. Each episode introduces audiences to different celebrity guests as they play games and give viewers insight into their lives. Celebrity guests have included Ben Simmons, Anna Cathcart, Alex Wassabi, Peyton List, and Johnny Orlando, as well as cast members of The Kissing Booth 2 like Joel Courtney, Joey King, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Feel the Beat’s Sofia Carson and Wolfgang Novogratz have also appeared.

In Unfiltered, panelists Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from All That, along with America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, must guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests, who are hidden behind an animated 3D filter and voice changer. The panel works to decipher the mystery through rounds of Q&A, wacky trivia, and hilarious game competitions. Mystery guests who have appeared include Chance the Rapper, David Dobrik, Iain Armitage, Liza Koshy, Gabriel Iglesias, Asher Angel, and Candace Cameron Bure.