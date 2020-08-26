Melania Trump Calls President ‘Honest’ At RNC & Twitter’s Baffled: ‘Have You Met Your Husband?’

First Lady Melania Trump praised her husband at the 2020 Republican National Convention for his honesty, and Twitter had some questions about it. Mainly — does she realize she’s married to Donald Trump?

Viewers at home waited with bated breath when First Lady Melania Trump began her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Would this be a repeat of her 2016 address… or the one that Michelle Obama gave last week? Perhaps to the disappointment of some, it was clear that Trump didn’t crib this one. Instead, she gave a 45-minute address about the accomplishments her husband, Donald Trump, has supposedly achieved in his first term as president.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things," first lady Melania Trump says at #RNC2020 "Total honesty is what we deserve as citizens from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always no what he's thinking." pic.twitter.com/H66DTSHjFt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2020

She was most proud of the fact that her husband was “honest,” which frankly baffled some voters, considering that The Washington Post has determined that President Trump has made at least 20,000 false or misleading claims since taking office in 2017. “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things,” FLOTUS said in her August 25 speech. “Total honesty is what we deserve as citizens from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he’s thinking.”

Twitter erupted after that line. “Have you ever met your husband?” one voter tweeted. “Melania described a fantastic president… patriotic, caring, and honest. He sounds wonderful, but I have no idea who she’s talking about. Is she supporting #BidenHarris2020?” another joked. “I’m not being a smart-ass here, but I’d REALLY love to know how Melania could say some of those things with a straight face — really! …thats a talent,” another viewer tweeted.

Hours before her speech, Trump trended on Twitter after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called FLOTUS “the Jackie Kennedy of her time.” That didn’t exactly sit well with Twitter users, who drew up comparisons of their own. “Melania Trump is the Jackie Kennedy of her time. So, Stormy Daniels is Marilyn Monroe?” a Twitter user joked. Another doubled down, tweeting, “Stormy is a helluva lot more like MM than Melania is like Jackie Kennedy.”

