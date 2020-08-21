Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Share Sexy Hot Tub Videos On Romantic Vacation For 5-Year Anniversary

After five years of marriage, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra know how to keep things hot for their wedding anniversary. Their hotel suite features a massive private pool and hot tub, which they put to good use.

It’s sexy time for Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra! They left their two daughters at home to have a romantic getaway weekend in celebration of their Aug. 22 five year wedding anniversary. The MTV stars made sure they had their own private paradise to kick back and have some very adult behavior in. Tyler gave fans an Instagram tour on Aug. 21 of their dreamy quarters that was made for a weekend of passion.

The large bed covered in a fluffy white comforter with a red rose on it was just the start, as he panned over to an adjacent hot tub with red rose petals on the bottom, just waiting to be filled with water. It was surrounded by mirrors all the way up to the ceiling, then Tyler showed a bottle of champagne next to it’s bucket that had been left on a bedside table to greet the couple.

A big cozy bed with a hot tub next to it would be enough for most couples, but Catelynn and Tyler have even more sexy amenities. A door opens up from their bed to a large private pool with a green lush canopy above it, raining water into the pool like a waterfall. Next to it appears to be another type of smaller soaking tub, and the suite has a massive walk-in shower area with benches that could double as a steam room. Like things aren’t going to get steamy enough between these two!

The pair is celebrating getting married on Aug. 22, 2015, in a gorgeous ceremony at the Castle Farms venue in Charlevoix, MI. They were a already a couple for nearly a decade, and had eight-month-old daughter Novalee at the time they said their “I do’s.” Tyler captioned his video of their love suite, “This has been the best anniversary trip yet! 14 years together with my amazing wife @catelynnmtv & I couldn’t be more happy or feel more blessed. I love you honey! #MiddleSchoolSweethearts #14YearsStrong.”

Cate also gave fans a look at their fantasy suite in her own Instagram video. It showed rose petals all over the bed as well as a white balloon made into the shape of a heart. Tyler was outside near the pool literally skipping around with joy. She captioned her video, “Happy anniversary babe!!! #5years #nokidsallowed @tylerbaltierramtv.” Loved ones are likely looking after Novalee, 5, and her 18-month-old sister Vaeda. With as many romantic options that are available for Cateynn and Tyler in their private suite, they may end up making another baby this weekend!