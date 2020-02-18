‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Gets Choked Up While Renewing Wedding Vows With Catelynn Lowell  

The stars of ‘Teen Mom OG’ are back and they’re pursuing their passions while navigating millennial motherhood! The official trailer for the new season shows Catelynn and Tyler’s emotional vow renewal in Maui and more!

They’re back! Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee take on career, parenting and relationship challenges in the new trailer for Teen Mom OG‘s upcoming season — premiering Tuesday, March 17 on MTV. And, while relationships are tested, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra‘s romance is stronger than ever. The couple can be seen tearing up during an oceanside vow renewal in Hawaii in celebration of their 5th wedding anniversary.

“I love you,” Tyler says, as he attempts to fight back tears. “I love you too,” Catelynn replies. The pair can be seen holding hands in the middle of a stunning patch of greenery overlooking the ocean. Catelynn and Tyler, who both coordinated in a white shirts, wore traditional Hawaiian leis for their vow renewal ceremony. The trailer also reveals that Cate considering a new career path as a vet technician, while she and Ty try for a baby boy.

Meanwhile, the other stars of Teen Mom OG have exciting, new adventures of their own. Cheyenne is career-focused and wants to launch her own event planning company following the success of the fundraiser she planned for daughter, Ryder’s foundation. Now, Cheyenne wants to plan even more events for paying clients. Her storyline also explores the changes within her co-parenting with her ex, Cory as he’s expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend, Taylor.

Speaking of co-parenting, Maci is still trying to figure out the best ways to co-parent with her ex, Ryan while he’s preparing to have a baby girl with Mackenzie. Maci is still hard at work as an an activist for women’s reproductive health. She’s exploring more ways to advocate for PCOS to raise awareness around birth control and women’s health.

Then there’s Mackenzie, who is mourning the devastating loss of her mother Angie. Meanwhile, she’s going through the ringer with Josh from dealing with cheating allegations, a separation and even asking for a divorce at one point in time. While Mackenzie and Josh are trying to make things work, their relationship will certainly be put to test. But, will their love for each other be enough to make it to the alter?

Amber seems to have a ton on her plate this season. She’s focused mending her past indiscretions, while rebuilding her relationships with her children.

The new season of Teen Mom OG shows a different side of the stars, who appear to be coming into their own as career women, while navigating millennial motherhood and the drama that comes with it all. Teen Mom OG premieres on March 17 at 8 pm ET. Keep up with the moms and more of your favorite shows right here!