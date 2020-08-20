Anna Wintour Says She’s Voting For Biden After Kanye West Uses Her Pic For ‘Vision’ Of His Campaign

Fans were confused when Kanye West included an image of Anna Wintour in a campaign tweet, but the ‘Vogue’ editor swiftly clarified she’s supporting Joe Biden & Kamala Harris.

Anna Wintour, 70, has responded after Kanye West, 43, included her photo in a tweet for his presidential run. “Anna has been a deeply committed supporter of the Democratic Party for many years, and is highly engaged in helping Biden/Harris win this November,” a spokesperson for Vogue magazine said in a statement to HollywoodLife, confirming the fashion editor will be supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 77, and Kamala Harris, 55.

The statement came after Kanye shared a promotional image for his “Kanye 2020 Vision” campaign via Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The poster included several images of different people, with Anna and actress Kirsten Dunst, 38, being the most recognizable. At first glance, the image suggested the two women could be supporters of Kanye’s campaign, but Kirsten quickly clarified she was surprised to be included. “What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?” the Bring It On alum wrote back, including a shrugging emoji.

“#2020VISION,” Kanye wrote in the tweet, referencing his campaign slogan. The Yeezy designer launched his unexpected campaign on July 4, 2020, also via Twitter. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote, going on confirm he was running. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” he added. Wife Kim Kardashian, 39, retweeted the post shortly after, including an American flag emoji, while Tesla founder Elon Musk, 49, added “you have my full support.”

Just two weeks later, the rapper hosted his first campaign event in South Carolina. “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” Kanye confessed, referencing his eldest daughter with Kim, North West, 7. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to…In 2020, abortion should be legal,” the Jesus Is King rapper said.

After a series of tweets where Kanye said he wanted to “divorce” Kim, the KKW Beauty founder broke her silence in a message of support. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim said in hehr emotional statement via Instagram story. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she also said.