Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 2, Pouts Her Lips Like Aunt Kylie In Cute New Pic

Kim Kardashian shared an incredibly cute photo of her youngest daughter, Chicago, being a ham for the camera while enjoying a delicious Italian meal that included pizza and pasta.

Kim Kardashian, 39, sure knows how to capture memorable moments and that’s exactly what she did with her latest pic of her daughter Chicago! In the Instagram photo, which she shared on Aug. 18, the two-year-old tot has her hair in pigtails and is sitting at a table at what looks like a restaurant in front of a bowl of pizza slices and pasta that has a fork in it. She is wearing a bib around her neck and is cheekily making a pouty face that’s similar to the one her aunt Kylie Jenner frequently makes while her chin and cheek are both smeared with red sauce.

Every Day Mood

“Every Day Mood,” Kim captioned the adorable photo. It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the post and most of them loved it! “the cutest ever!” one fan wrote while another simply replied with “Awww.” 

Chicago’s pouty lip pic is definitely reminiscent of Kylie’s many pics, like the one she posed with Kim in below. Since the makeup mogul is known for embracing her lips and sharing kissing faces whenever she can, it’s only natural that her cutie of a niece would follow in her footsteps! Still, whether she’s feeling pouty or not, Chicago knows how to make a lasting impression in just about every photo she takes!

On Aug. 12, Kim posted a pic that showed her look-alike gal sitting on her lap while wearing a blue princess dress. She was holding a piece of food as her mom posed and smiled for the camera and showed off her own shining smile as well. “My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like A princess every day 👑✨💗,” Kim captioned the pic.

It’s always great seeing Chicago enjoy her childhood with her mega famous mom. Her adorable actions are proof that no matter how many spotlights her family may be in, she’s still loves acting like a normal kid and we adore watching her! We look forward to more cute pics to come!