Kendall Jenner is releasing a gorgeous new makeup collaboration with sister Kylie’s cosmetics company. In a promo video, her lips look as large, plump and luscious as those of her younger sibling.

When it comes to the Kar-Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner has never been one to go for a massively plumped up pout. She’s even mocked the size of her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s famous super-sized lips. But Kenny’s makeup artist Mary Phillips showed how with the right liner, color and gloss, Kendall achieved pillowy lips without a trip to a dermatologist’s office. The 24-year-old is fronting a new collaboration from Kylie Cosmetics, which launches on June 26. In advance, she showed off some of the new products from her Kendall X Kylie collection in a June 25 promo video, and thanks to Mary, managed to flaunt large lips that rivaled her 22-year-old sister’s.

While Kylie has admitted to using lip fillers to get her enviable pout, Kendall used makeup tricks to get her puckers more plump. Mary shared that for the video teaser posted to her Instagram account, the top model was wearing the new “Sister Sister” lip kit and the gloss was called “Can I Borrow That?” The end result was that Kendall’s lips absolutely popped on her face, making her pout look noticeably plumper that it normally appears.

Kendall shared a full promo video for her makeup collaboration with Kylie via her Instagram page, where she stunned in a sexy white bodysuit while showing off her best modeling poses. With the line’s release falling during LGBTQ Pride Month and Black Lives Matter rallies nationwide, the sisters will be donating some of the sales proceeds to a good cause.

“Finally! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26. A portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people…more information to come,” Kendall captioned the IG video.

The ladies’ dad Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is so proud of her daughters new collaboration. In the video’s comments she wrote, “Yay! Cannot wait to get it and use it! Love you.” Kendall then shared a video to her Instagram stories on June 25, showing that Caitlyn had received her boxed set of makeup and was proudly showing off her daughters’ new products. She lifted up the cover of the box and underneath it read, “We’ve been dreaming of this collection for years. We can’t wait wait for you to fall in love with what we’ve created. We hope you love it as much as we do,” with “XO Kendall and Kylie.” Now that Mary has shared her pro tip on Kendall’s plumped up lips, fans can get their pouts looking that luscious as well.