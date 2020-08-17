Angelia Jolie Reveals How All Her Kids Are Tackling Home Schooling: Everyone’s ‘Helping Out’

Angelina Jolie’s kids, including eldest son Maddox, are learning at home amid the pandemic, she revealed in a new interview, adding that she feels they’re ‘lucky’ to be together!

Like anyone, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s six kids are getting bored at home during quarantine. But despite the circumstances, they’re thriving when it comes to homeschooling, Angelina, 45, said in an interview with Extra. And that includes her eldest son, Maddox. The college freshman, 19, was studying at Yonsei University in South Korea when the pandemic began, and was forced to come home amid safety concerns.

“[Maddox] had to stay back from Korea. He’s going online, and so I think he starts at 6:00pm at night,” the Maleficent actress explained. As for her five younger kids — Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — they’re getting by, as well. “They’re all together and it’s a nice big bunch, so everybody’s helping each other out,” Angelina said, adding that, “We’re lucky.”

She acknowledged that not everyone is as privileged as they are, though. “My biggest concern actually during the pandemic is children,” Angelina said. “There was a 40% drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children and what that means is that those like the teachers who recognize what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child so domestic violence is a very big concern during this time.” She added, “Humanity always comes forward in times like this.”

While they’re primarily staying with Angelina, her kids have had plenty of quality time with their father, as well. The Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star was actually spotted arriving at her $25 million Los Feliz home on July 28 on his motorcycle, shortly after the twins’ 11th birthday. He was seen pulling up to Angelina’s home earlier in the month, as well.