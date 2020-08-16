Kourtney Kardashian Holds Daughter Penelope, 8, Tightly While Documenting Her Stunning Road Trip

Road trips are so in this summer! Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of sweet snaps from her latest vacay with daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is among the celebs ditching air travel for road trips amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, she hit the road with her daughter Penelope, 8, and family friend Harry Hudson. The eldest Kardashian sis took to Instagram on August 15 to share a series of snaps from her travels with the musician her little mini-me. “road trip adventure(and to all the others involved, God bless you),” she captioned the carousel post. The first snap showed her posing in front of a vintage sign that read “66 Cafe. A Local Favorite Since 1978”.

The Poosh founder donned activewear including black bike shorts, a black graphic tee and colorful sneakers. She wore dark shades while holding the ends of her ponytail in her hands and posed with one foot on its tiptoe. Her pal knelt beside her in baggy jeans, a black tank top, and a cap. The following shots featured vintage gas stations and pics of the expansive desert terrain. It was followed by a pic of her nuzzling her eldest daughter Penelope.

Harry sat beside the mother-daughter duo on an orange rock formation, while they closed their eyes blissfully and snuggled each other. Little P wore black bike shorts and a tee like her mom, along with beige sandals and white socks. It comes a couple of days after Kourt showed off her getaway to the mountains of southwestern Colorado.

She let go of any stresses in a mineral hot spring and brought her eldest son Mason Disick, 10, along for the experience. The mom-of-three wore a black one piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a full-body soak, with just her face and knee above the water. Meanehile, Mason floated beside his mom, wearing blue swim trunks, and kept his entire body submerged with just his face poking out of the water.