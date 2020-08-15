Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s ‘Calculated Dismantling’ Of The USPS: He’s ‘Trying To Destroy Our Right To Vote’

Taylor Swift dubbed President Donald Trump’s leadership ‘ineffective’ in a series of charged tweets, calling him out for putting millions of lives ‘at risk’ with his latest moves.

Taylor Swift, 30, has once again put President Donald Trump, 74, on blast. “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” the Folklore singer posted to Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 15. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” she added, continuing her message in a second post.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” Taylor penned, encouraging her 86.9 million followers to use their voices this November and vote. “Request a ballot early. Vote early,” Taylor concluded.

The charged posts come off of Donald Trump’s attempt to question the effectiveness of the United States Postal Service — which millions of Americans rely on — when it comes to mail-in voting. Recently, Trump said that he opposed funding the USPS because “you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” also inaccurately saying that votes would be “fraudulent” and “rigged” — despite many experts refuting the accusations. Trump has since said he would agree to USPS funding on Friday, Aug. 14 if the Democratic party “gave us what we want.”

Taylor’s latest tweets aren’t the first time she’s taken to social media to blast Trump, as she also used the platform to make a statement at the onset of the Black Lives Matter movement. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she wrote on May 29, going on to add a quote from the President. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” the Red star added, reacting to protestors subjected to police violence and arrests.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

“We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard,” Taylor also said on June 9, shortly before demanding that statues “that celebrate racist historical figures” be removed in her home state of Tennessee. “Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure…We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues,” Taylor said.

