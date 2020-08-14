Olivia Munn Chills In A Bikini Following Split From BF Tucker Roberts After Over 1 Year Together

Oliva Munn looked positively sun-kissed and stunning while enjoying some time on the lake following her split from Tucker Roberts. The actress lounged in a pink string bikini and appeared completely unbothered!

Soaking up the sun — Olivia Munn enjoyed some downtime on the lake in a set of new snaps from her Instagram account. In the pics, shared by the newly minted 40-year-old on August 13, Olivia checked out some updates on her iPhone while sitting in a luxury boat on the sparkling blue water. The clip also featured The Newsroom alum sporting a blush pink string bikini, with her flowing black hair cascading past her shoulders.

Olivia and her pals enjoyed the sunshine and lake breeze while listening to the “Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)” by Megan Thee Stallion. The actress looked totally at ease and completely unbothered, noting in her caption “Phone > Lake.” Another snap that Olivia posted featured her fit figure on full display! She showed off her bikini, designed by Frankies, and posed-up in her shades with a colorful wrap around her waist.

The star’s lake excursion comes mere days after it became public that she and her boyfriend of over one year, Tucker Roberts, made the decision to go their separate ways. Fans had speculated that the two were an item as far back as December 2018, when they were spotted holding hands and shopping together in Beverly Hills. However, it took some time for Olivia to feel completely comfortable putting her relationship out there.

In fact, Olivia didn’t posts photos on Instagram with her beau until Halloween 2019. The pair memorably dressed up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson‘s characters from the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. Since the couple split close to the end of 2019, it would appear that the breakup happened not too long after they took their relationship public.

Prior to her romance with Tucker, Olivia was in a high-profile relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. The two dated for roughly three years between 2014 and 2017. Aaron later went on to date former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, with their relationship fizzling out in July 2020.