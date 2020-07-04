Olivia Munn Celebrates Turning 40 In A Gorgeous Bikini & 4 Other Times She Stunned

Olivia Munn shared a gorgeous video of herself enjoying her 40th birthday in front of a breathtaking waterfall before laughing at herself when she accidentally took a misstep and seemed to stub her toe.

It looks like Olivia Munn had a lot of fun turning 40 on July 3! The brunette beauty posted a video on Instagram that gave her fans a sneak peek at how she was celebrating the awesome milestone and it was both eye-catching and funny. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a pink, white, light blue, and dark blue bikini as she happily flashes a peace sign to the camera while standing outside in a front of an incredibly beautiful waterfall surrounded by rocks.

After she showed off the peace sign, Olivia proved that even famous actresses can have mishaps once in a while when she stepped back and tripped over her ankle. The misstep seemed to be painful as she showed off a cringing facial expression and grabbed onto her ankle while hopping on her other leg and grabbing onto a rock near her to keep her balance. “2020 strikes again 🤕. Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes! 🥳,” she joked in the caption.

Olivia’s latest stunning video is just one of many times she’s showed off cute swimsuits and other figure-flattering outfits at various times over the years. In the amazing pic below, she showed off a green swimsuit that had a plunging neckline as she enjoyed a piece of watermelon while sitting on a striped blanket in front of a refreshing pool.

In another pic that she shared on Instagram back in Aug., Olivia wore a tan bikini that had green avocado designs all over it as she smiled and posed in a body of water with friend Stevie Clements, who matched in the same bikini. A month before that, she showed off a different set of pics with Stevie that featured them laughing while wearing matching white hoodies and green and black bikini bottoms as they flaunted various poses in a pool.

When Olivia isn’t showing off swimsuits on social media, she’s also wearing them for photo shoots like the one for her Women’s Health feature in the July-August 2019 issue. The pretty gal wore an orange bikini that included a matching crop top and bottoms as she frolicked in water and smiled during the photo shoot. She also showed off long locks that were wet from the splashes of water she surely came across.

Whether she’s spending a casual day at home or posing professionally, Olivia has proven time and time again that she can rock any swimsuit with class! We look forward to seeing what other summer looks she may show off in the next few weeks!