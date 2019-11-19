Add handstands to Olivia Munn’s long list of athletic abilities! The sword-wielding actress revealed her toned legs while nailing a difficult handstand by the pool.

Saving the world, fighting aliens, and now, doing handstands — what can’t Olivia Munn do? The 39-year-old actress, known for her roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator, showed off her anti-gravity trick by standing completely vertical on her hands by a hotel pool. Given the seaside location of the stunt, Olivia rocked striped mini short shorts, which showed off her toned and strong legs! The actress shared a photo of her yoga pose to Instagram on Nov. 19, along with a video of her pal Karine Lemieux pulling off a handstand herself.

“Whether it’s doing martial arts together or yoga or just handstands by the pool, it’s always a good time w @karine_lmx 🌠,” Olivia captioned the Instagram post. Like Olivia, Karine also worked on an X-Men movie — she provided stunts for Dark Phoenix, which starred Sophie Turner! Olivia u are awesome👏!

While fans raved over Olivia’s skills and physique, she faced a much more negative reaction after sharing another photo that revealed her thighs on Aug. 13. The picture revealed subtle cellulite — something every woman has — and Olivia clapped back at her body-shamers. “What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic,” Olivia wrote in response to one fan who wrote that the actress makes cellulite look “amazing.”

Just two weeks before showing off her prowess at handstands, Olivia showed off her boyfriend, Philadelphia Fusion president Tucker Roberts, to her 2.4 million Instagram followers. She shared a photo of their matching costumes inspired by the characters Jesse and Judy Gemstone from the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, and the Nov. 3 post also served as their public debut as a couple!