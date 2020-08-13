Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Troll Who Claims Her Marriage Ended Because She Works So Much

Kelly Clarkson got a nasty hater in check after they came for not only their idea of why her marriage to Brandon Blackstock ended but also her parenting skills.

Oh HELL no! Kelly Clarkson, 38, put a troll in their place after they made a disgusting remark related to her replacing Simon Cowell, 60, on America’s Got Talent. “Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place…no wonder her marriage didn’t work,” they began on Thursday, August 13. “Surprise she has time for her kids. Not the good old country girl we fell in love with, it’s all about Kelly being on tv … and no one else… no tears for her… but for her kids.” HOW RUDE!

Not so fast missy! The “Miss Independent” singer responded to their hate-filled words in the most amazing of ways. “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

Kelly, like many celebrities, have had to spend some of their time on social media slamming inappropriate people who feel like they have the right to say whatever the heck they want to them. She jumped the gun on a particular matter while talking about painting her daughter River‘s hair purple in a recent Instagram post.

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” Kelly began. “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening… and before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint.”

Kelly became headline news earlier this year when it was revealed that she and husband Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage between them. The former couple wed in 2013 and share two children together: five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. He also has two kids from a previous relationship.