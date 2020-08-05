Kelly Clarkson Defends Painting Daughter River’s Hair Purple: I’m Not The ‘Worst Mom Ever’

Kelly Clarkson said she’s not the ‘worst mom ever’ after dyeing her daughter River’s hair purple while in quarantine.

Kelly Clarkson, 38, is a multi-hyphenate talent — and now she’s adding ‘hairdresser’ to that list! The singer gushed about her daughter River‘s new ‘do in an August 1 Instagram post, and defended her decision to color the six-year-old’s hair purple. “I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” Kelly began. “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening… and before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint.”

The Grammy winner, turned talk show host, also shares her son Remington, 4, with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, 43. She filed for divorce from the music manager in June, but still thanked him in her recent Emmy acceptance speech. The American Idol alum gave him a shoutout on Twitter after winning the “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” award. A source close to Kelly told HollywoodLife why she thanked Brandon, just weeks after filing for divorce.

“Kelly thanked Brandon in her speech because she is very thankful for everything he’s done for her career,” the source dished. “He has helped make almost every decision since they met. She knows he always has her best interest at heart when it comes to her business and as of right now and he’s been there for many big decisions in her career.” The source also told HL that she even credits “a lot of her successes” to her music manager ex-hubby, whom she tied the knot with in 2013.